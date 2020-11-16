Warning after fraudsters steal 'considerable amount of money' from Limerick man's bank account

AN investigation is underway after a significant amount of money was withdrawn from a Limerick man’s bank account after he was targeted by fraudsters.

The man, whose aged in his 60s and who lives in the Ballysheedy area, received a text from what he thought was his bank.

"He read the text, then opened the link and proceeded to follow the instructions which included inputting his bank details. He subsequently received a call from his bank to say that a considerable amount of money had been removed from his account," explained divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Do not open a link in a text or an email that claims to be from a financial institution and never provide your bank details unless you are certain you know who is receiving them and why," she said.

