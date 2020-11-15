Limerick firefighters save listed Georgian building from going up in flames

ONE of the owners of a beautiful listed Georgian three-storey building has thanked Limerick Fire and Rescue Service for saving it from being destroyed.

A fire broke out in an outhouse next to Smithfield House in Croagh in the very early hours of Sunday morning.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service got the call to respond to the blaze at 00.33am. Two appliances from Rathkeale, one from Newcastle West, one from Foynes and three from the city - water carrier, hydraulic platform and an appliance - rushed to the scene.

Their actions over seven hours ensured the fire didn't spread to Smithfield House, which was built in 1780. The last unit to return to base was Newcastle West at 7.10am. No injuries occurred.

One of the owners told the Leader this Sunday: "They saved the dwelling house. There is some structural damage but not much. They did a great job. It could have a been a lot worse. I just want to thank them for what they did."

Gardai also attended the scene.

"A technical examination of the scene will determine the course of any garda investigation. However, at this time there is not believed to be any criminal aspect to this fire," said a garda spokesperson.