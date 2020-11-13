Gardai investigate death of woman following a fire at a house in Limerick
The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital but died on Wednesday
GARDAI are investigating the death of an elderly woman following a fire at a house in Hospital, County Limerick.
The alarm was raised at around 8pm on Monday last when members of the fire service were alerted to a burn injury at an address in Hospital.
Two units of the fire service from Kilmallock attended the scene.
It is understood that the woman, aged in her 80s, was in a serious condition at the time and a member of the fire service travelled with the ambulance to the hospital to assist the paramedics.
Gardai confirmed that the woman passed away on Wednesday in hospital.
“Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident following a fire at a house in Hospital, Co Limerick on November 9 at around 8pm,” said a garda spokesperson.
“The lady, aged in her 80s, later died on November 11 in hospital. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”
