Gardai investigate death of woman following a fire at a house in Limerick

Aine Fitzgerald

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@iconicnews.ie

Limerick pensioner forced to wait more than an hour for ambulance following fall

The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital but died on Wednesday

GARDAI are investigating the death of an elderly woman following a fire at a house in Hospital, County Limerick. 

The alarm was raised at around 8pm on Monday last when members of the fire service were alerted to a burn injury at an address in Hospital.

Two units of the fire service from Kilmallock attended the scene.

It is understood that the woman, aged in her 80s, was in a serious condition at the time and a member of the fire service travelled with the ambulance to the hospital to assist the paramedics.

Gardai confirmed that the woman passed away on Wednesday in hospital.

“Gardaí are investigating a sudden death incident following a fire at a house in Hospital, Co Limerick on November 9 at around 8pm,” said a garda spokesperson.

“The lady, aged in her 80s, later died on November 11 in hospital. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”