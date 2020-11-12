Discount retailer to open new store in Limerick

LIMERICK is to receive a jobs boost in the run up to Christmas, with discount retailer Dealz to open a new branch.

The retailer is to create 50 new positions when it opens its third Limerick store in the Crescent Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 28. The other two stores are located in William Street and at the Bedford Row-Henry Street junction.

The firm’s managing director Barry Williams said: “Dealz is going through the biggest transformation in our history and as part of that we’ve got ambitious plans to open new stores across the country where we can be a vital part of the retail community. We’ve broadened our ranges in household products and we’ve introduced Pep and Co clothing and homeware which means our customers can buy more of what they need under one roof.”

Dealz has also announced new stores at Belgard in Dublin and Athenry in Galway.

Olivia McLoughlin, the country operations manager for Dealz Ireland added: “We are delighted to be opening three new stores in the lead up to Christmas as we continue to expand our Irish portfolio, further committing to the Irish economy. We’re a community retailer and at a time when more people are shopping local, we’re proud of the amazing value we bring on the essentials and more they need. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new stores in the weeks and months ahead.”