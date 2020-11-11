Deaths in Limerick - November 11, 2020

The death has occurred of Seamus (Lama) Griffin Columcille Street, St. Mary`s Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Founding Member of Star Rovers F.C. Peacefully, at St. Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle. Beloved husband of the late Rita.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Sean, Seamus and Thomas, daughters Marie, Majella, Janette, Anna and Valerie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Friday (November 13th) at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Seamus' Funeral cortège, will pass the family home on Columcille Street, after Mass, to enable neighbours and friends, to pay their respects.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section of RIP.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street. May He Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brendan Kelly Ballybrien, Ballylanders, Limerick. Brendan passed away, peacefully, at his residence in Mahon View, Brothers of Charity, Lota, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Dearly loved by his heartbroken mother Kathleen, father Liam, brother Eric, sister Marie, sister-in-law Kay, brother-in-law Paul, nephews Jamie, Jack, Jason and Oscar, niece Amelia, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family. He will be deeply missed by his caring and loving family in Mahon View and all at Brothers of Charity in Lota.

In accordance with HSE and Government advice and in the best interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Brendan.

Funeral Mass on Friday 13th Nov. in St.Patrick's Church, Anglesborough, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family appreciate your your respect, understanding and support at this time. If you wish, you may leave a message in the condolence section of Rip.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Mahon View, Brothers of Charity, Lota, Cork.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dr Michael (Mick) Lucey Church Road, Croom, Limerick. Adored and adoring husband of the late Terry, nee O'Kelly and brother of the late Raymond.

Wonderful and caring father to his heartbroken family, sons Mark, David and Stephen, daughters Michelle and Caroline, sister Patricia, sons-in-law Pat and Paul, daughters-in-law Linda, Laura, and Fiona cherished Grandad to Conor, Eimear, Aisling, Emma, David, Jane, Amy, Patrick and Lucy.

Michael will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Colm, Dermot, Jim and Nick, sisters-in-law Betty, Noelle and Stephanie, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Always remembered and forever in our hearts.

Reposing at his home in Croom. Remains leaving his home in Croom on Friday morning at 11.30am for arrival at St Mary's Church in Croom for 12 noon Requiem Mass, as per Covid guidelines while adhering to government directions. Burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Croom. Mass can be viewed online at www.croomparish.ie. Family flowers only, please.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad time. Sympathies via the link below or posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom. May He Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of Kitty Moloney (née Creighton) Gotoon, Hospital, Limerick. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving sons, brothers Ned, Denis (America), grandchildren, daughters in law, sister in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family relatives and special friends Noreen and Katelyn. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Family flowers only donations to Milford care centre OR St. James Burns Unit Dublin. May she Rest In Peace

Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Kittys funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time can leave a message of support and condolences on the link below. Mass cards can be posted to Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Joseph ROWLAND Raheny, Dublin / Foynes, Limerick. November 11th, 2020 (Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Foynes, Co. Limerick) (previously a member of An Garda Síochána) peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father of Yvonne, Barbara, Michael and Denis; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren Jack, Sheenagh, Lara, Liam, Alex, Holly and Samuel, daughters-in-law Erica and Deirdre, son-in-law John, sisters Maeve and Rhoda, sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family home, house private, please. A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to have attended the Funeral; please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

On Saturday 14th November at 10am, the Funeral Mass can be viewed online @ https://stbenedicts-stmonicas.ie/live-stm/

May He Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paul Carey Roseville, Patrickswell, Limerick. November 6th 2020, following a car accident in Dubai.

Beloved son of Pa and the late Patricia (Patsy).

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Anna, son Fionn, brothers Sean, Pa, Ciaran, Nigel and Kevin, sisters Valerie (Lynch), Caroline (Ryan), Deirdre Carey and Marie (Quain), mother-in-law Jasmine, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, Deparroco family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Friday evening at his home from 5pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Removal from his home on Saturday morning at 11am to arrive for 11.30am funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell, as per Covid instructions and advice, with burial immediately afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Mass can be viewed live at www.pwbbparish.com

The family thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad time. Sympathies can be offered via the link below or posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Kevin Bell repatriation Trust.

...............................

I Carry Your Heart

I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)

I am never without it (anywhere I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only

me is your doing, my darling)

I fear no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet)

I want no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true)

And it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant and whatever a sun will always sing is you

Here is the deepest secret nobody knows (here is the root of the root and the bud of

the bud and the sky of a tree called life;

which grows higher than soul can hope or mind can hide)

And this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart

I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Clear Fielbrook, Parteen, Clare / Limerick. Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff in Riverdale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen.

Will be greatly missed by his loving family, Eileen, Larry, Máire, Caitriona and Síle, daughter-in-law Elma, sons-in-law Liam, Pádraig and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Nancy and Mary, brother Brendan, sisters-in-law Carmel, Anne and Eileen, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church Parteen this Friday (13th November) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery Meelick. Solas na bhFlaitheas dá anam uasal. Funeral mass can be viewed live on http://funeralslive.ie/paddy-clear/ Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Director's. If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below. May he Rest In Peace.

