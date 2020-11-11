Funeral details announced for former star Limerick hurler

FORMER Patrickswell hurling captain Paul Carey, who tragically died in a road crash at the weekend will be laid to rest on Saturday.

There is devastation in the community at the death of the father-of-one, who lost his life following the incident in Dubai with tributes pouring in throughout the week.

Paul, who was also a Limerick senior hurler, will be reposing on Friday evening at his home from 5pm to 8pm for family and close friends.

On Saturday morning, he will leave the family home in Patrickswell at 11am for 11:30am funeral Mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin.

While attendance at the Mass will be limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be available to view online at www.pwbbparish.com

The beloved son of Pa and the late Patricia (Patsy), Paul, who was due to turn 42, is survived by his sorrowing wife Anna and five-year-old son Fionn.

He is also survived by brothers Sean, Pa, Ciaran – himself a former Limerick senior hurler – Nigel and Kevin, sisters Valerie (Lynch), Caroline (Ryan), Deirdre Carey and Marie (Quain), mother-in-law Jasmine, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, Deparroco family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Sympathies can be offered posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors in Croom.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Kevin Bell repatriation Trust.

May he rest in peace.