Tributes paid to former star hurler and 'full hearted Limerick man'

WARM tributes have been paid to former Patrickswell hurling captain Paul Carey following his tragic death in a road crash in Dubai yesterday.

Father-of-one Mr Carey, whose brother is local hurling legend Ciaran Carey, and whose family is steeped in the GAA, passed away following the incident in the United Arab Emirates.

An English and religion teacher, he was preparing to return home full-time to once again live in his home parish with wife Anna and young son Fionn at Christmas.

The community is now rallying around them, and his devastated wider family.

"A full hearted Patrickswell and Limerick man", is how one local has described him, while another added he is "absolutely wonderful person."

Local TD Niall Collins - a family friend to the Careys - said the entire community is "shocked and numbed" at the death of the father, who was due to turn 42 in a fortnight's time.

"He was a very popular and friendly guy within the local community. It's an awful tragedy. The fact it happened so far from home too. That he was over there on his own makes this all the harder. We all have to support the family now to make the arrangements to get him home."

"He was a very friendly and engaging guy, very popular within the community. The type of fella people had a lot of time for, and a lot of respect for."

Independent councillor Fergus Kilcoyne, who runs a pub in Patrickswell's Main Street, added: "The whole village, including my own family, are all shaken by it. We'd just like to send our deepest condolences to the family in these tough times."

Fine Gael member Daniel McSweeney, who is also based in the village added: "The tragic passing of Paul has left the people of Patrickswell in absolute shock, I have no doubt over the coming days, weeks and months the people of Patrickswell will come together to rally around Pauls family during this extremely difficult time. I would like to extend my deepest and sincere sympathy to Paul's wife Anna, son Fionn, father, brothers, sisters and extended family."

Mr Carey had already relocated back to Limerick and had returned to Dubai to finish out a teaching contract, and tie-up a few loose ends, having moved to the Middle East in 2016.

Patrickswell GAA and whole community are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Paul Carey in Dubai.



Sincere condolences to his wife Anna, son Fionn and extended Carey family



We ask that Paul is remembered in your prayers and his family are supported in their hour of need. — Patrickswell GAA (@patrickswellgaa) November 7, 2020

A former St Clement's student, he won the All-Ireland title with their senior B hurlers in 1997.

He also celebrated three senior hurling titles with his club, captaining the side in 2003.

That year, he walked out alongside his nephew, the current All-Star hurler Cian Lynch, as The Well triumphed.

He played twice in the national league for Limerick, making his debut against Derry in 2002 when he began next to Ciaran.

However, Paul's senior debut had occurred back in November 1998 at the Semple Stadium when Limerick faced Tipperary in the South-East League.

He also played soccer for Limerick FC.

"The community is shattered in Patrickswell as you can imagine. A young man doing his best, trying to get on with life," one local added.

One of his relatives, who asked to remain anonymous, added: "He was a great family man, a man with great morals. You couldn't ask for better from an individual. He was a great friend, a great loyal, trustworthy individual."

As well as working in Dubai, he had also travelled to Singapore, parts of Afghanistan, Myanmar and Dubai.

The family member said he loved learning about new cultures and religions.

"There are no words to describe this. It's your worst nightmare," he said.

John McDermott, who chairs Patrickswell GAA said the club is "devastated" to hear the news.

"The Carey family are synonymous with Patrickswell GAA. They are heavily involved, all the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at the moment. It's so tough as it's happened outside the country, it's so hard to deal with," he said, "CIaran is currently the Patrickswell senior manager and the whole family are steeped in Patrickswell GAA, so it's devastating to even comprehend it."

In a statement, Patrickswell GAA said it is "saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Paul Carey in Dubai, and we offer our sincere condolences to his wife Anna, son Fionn and the extended Carey family at this difficult time."

The Carey family are in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Irish Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.