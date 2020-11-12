Limerick Weather: Dry to start, but Thursday will be a wet one

Thursday will begin largely dry and bright. Patchy rain and drizzle will move in from the west with thickening cloud during the morning before outbreaks of rain arrive later in the afternoon as blustery conditions develop.

The rain will become persistent and heavy as it slowly moves eastwards during the evening.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong on coasts. Forecasts for the country and provided by Met Eireann

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Remaining unsettled for the rest of the week with rain and showers. Windy at times over the weekend.

Thursday night: Persistent rain in the western half of the country will continue to move eastwards with some heavy falls at times early in the night. Becoming drier later but with scattered showers - most of these moving into Atlantic counties. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in mainly moderate southwesterly breezes.

Friday: Sunny spells and scattered showers will occur through the day. The showers will be heavy and blustery across the west and northwest with risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, backing south and easing for a time in the evening.

Friday night: Becoming wet as outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and southwest extend countrywide. Hill, mist and coastal fog too. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh south to southeast winds, strong on coasts.

Saturday: Another band of heavy rain will move up across the country from the southwest during the morning. Showers and sunny spells will follow in behind it, most frequent in the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, falling to between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius overnight. Southwest winds will be mostly moderate to fresh and stronger on coasts.

Sunday: A blustery or windy day with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds. Fairly widespread showers will bring the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Some bright or sunny spells too though. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest it will be milder for the early days of next week but overall unsettled.