Limerick fashion: More TV chats and photo shoots - Celia Holman Lee

IT was great to be back in RTÉ Cork with Maura and Daithí. I was delighted to chat about a topic which has been close to my heart since I started in this industry 50 years ago, and that’s deportment and posture.

We had good fun with me demonstrating and Maura participating. It went down very well with the viewers and we got a great response on social media. So if you missed it have a look on my Facebook page or the RTÉ player as the benefits of good posture go a long way, especially now in lockdown.

Even when out walking you should really make sure to have good posture. It’s one thing I have always been conscious of myself.

Fashion campaigns

ANOTHER company that I have had the opportunity to work with in recent years is DMG Media Ireland. I work with them through Oxendales doing their fashion campaigns, and I recently appeared in the Daily Mail You magazine with a six-page spread which was a huge and pleasant surprise.

I’ve learnt over the years that when you are working with people who have your best interests at heart, the results are always better and I have to say that in relation to my years with the Limerick Leader working with the team and contributing to the fashion and gossip pages.

The photos featured are from the Christmas collection from Oxendales.ie which I enjoyed showcasing.

Chat to you all next week and stay safe