Limerick fire station has money to burn after €685,000 grant

THERE has been a lot of controversy over a planned fire service training centre in Kilmallock but there are no issues with a grant of €685,000 for Cappamore Fire Station.

Minister of State for Higher Education Niall Collins made the announcement that funding had been sourced from the Deparment of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Speaking following a visit to the fire station with Cllrs Mike Donegan and Martin Ryan, and former councillor Noel Gleeson, Minister Collins said: “I am delighted to confirm that we have secured €685,000 for the refurbishment of Cappamore Fire Station.”

He continued: “This welcome significant funding will modernise the station and make it fit for purpose. We say well done to all our fire service and emergency workers and genuinely thank them all for their dedicated service.”

Minister Collins said firefighters are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

“They deserve the very best facilities as they carry out their life saving work. They risk their lives every day of the year for us,” said Minister Collins.

He referred to comments made by Cllr Martin Ryan at the most recent meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district.

Cllr Ryan said: “When we are involved in a fire they are the people we love to see coming. They work two jobs. They deserve to be trained to the highest possible standards in Limerick.”

“Martin hit the nail on the head. They are retained firefighters. They could be sitting down eating their Christmas dinner and when the call comes they go. They have to deal with very dangerous situations and are at the scene within minutes. Cappamore Fire Station covers a very big geographical area,” said Minister Collins.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said: “I wish to confirm that Limerick City and County Council may now proceed to tender to appoint a design team and progress to full design and cost plan stage, subject to compliance with public procurement guidelines - competitive processes' and the public spending code.”

Minister Collins said this is the second major funding announcement for the village and parish of Cappamore in a matter of weeks.

€1.4 million was sanctioned for an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) unit in Scoil Chaitríona, which he says will be a “huge resource to the locality”.