Date confirmed on oral hearing for €10m Limerick project

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is to hold an oral hearing into Irish Cement’s €10m blueprint for Mungret next month.

It will take place remotely, with objectors and those speaking in favour of the company’s plans asked to present their evidence via video-link over the internet.

The hearing begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 10am.

Irish Cement is seeing to switch away from fossil fuels at its plant in Mungret instead burning solid recovered waste, used tyres and other materials in production of the building material.

However, the proposals have proven deeply unpopular, with more than 3,000 people objecting to the EPA, which has the power to grant or deny Irish Cement an operating licence.

Their concerns centre around an increase in pollution into the area, and alleged associated health risks. However, Irish Cement has always maintained that its reforms will not lead to an increase in emissions into the air, as the burning will take place at such an extreme temperature.

It’s also said previously the proposals are important to keep its workforce – now standing at around 70 – in employment, and ensure the firm remains competitive.

After An Bord Pleanala granted Irish Cement permission to build the facilities to store the new materials the firm will be burning, following its own oral hearing in 2017, a licence from the environmental watchdog is the final hurdle Irish Cement will need to clear before it’s allowed to proceed.

The oral hearing has been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be conducted at the offices of the EPA in Co Wexford, with all those who have submitted an objection or observation able to take part remotely.

Any member of the public wishing to observe the oral hearing will also be able to do so remotely.