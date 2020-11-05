WATCH: Limerick hurler supports virtual walk to fight epidemic of loneliness 

Limerick hurler Richie English is appealing to people to take part in a virtual fundraising event this weekend to support efforts to tackle loneliness and isolation.

Chairman of Ballyhoura Rural Services, John Murray has revealed that isolated people have told them that they fear loneliness and isolation as much as they fear Covid-19.

He says the organisation's aim is to tackle rural isolation in the Ballyhoura region of East Limerick and in North Cork.

“For most of our existence our efforts have been focused on providing a befriending / visitation service to those who are isolated in our region, a service which is oversubscribed and greatly appreciated by both the families of those we visit, but also by the health authorities who regularly refer people to us. The current environment has highlighted the need for our services more than ever," he said.

John Murray is appealing to people to support this weekend's event.

“We have organised a virtual walk that will take place over this weekend. We are asking people to Walk to Fight Loneliness by completing a 5km walk and publicising it on their social media accounts over those days using the hashtag #inspirationforisolation," he said.

Donate at the GoFundMe page.