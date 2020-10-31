Limerick-based counselling service aims to help in difficult and confusing times

We are facing a very difficult and confusing times at the moment. Our bodies and minds are going to react to it with a lot of different, maybe unknown, scary thoughts and emotions. Feelings of being overwhelmed with the new restrictions may come to us.

What should we do when we feel lost, hurt, scared; when we feel lack of control of our own lives? What should we tell our kids or family members?

Is there a way out of this trap?

Coming to a psychotherapist might be the kind of support you need.

Starting therapy for yourself may be a scary thing to do at first so let me put you at ease. Seeing a therapist is like coming to someone who is on your side, who will give you their full attention, where you can feel supported and understood, where compassion and empathy is shown towards you every step of the way.

When you are in the counselling room it is fully confidential and safe; it is like walking into your own little bubble with the confidence of doing something remarkably good for yourself and your family, as well as investing in your own health.

Studies show that committing to as little as six sessions of therapy can significantly improve your well-being.

Limerick-based Arise Counselling offers professional support to those who feel depressed, lonely, scared or overwhelmed.

If you are going through a very difficult season in life maybe because of your health, work challenges, or family breakdowns, or maybe you want to learn how to better support a loved one – starting counselling might be for you right now.

We work with teenagers, students, and adults. We work with individuals and families.

It is very easy to get a feeling of it by picking up a phone and talking to the therapist, who will explain how it all work and what are the options for you in your situation.

To book an appointment please call 085 1243220 or check our website arise-counselling.com.

