Limerick Fashion: Planning for a stylish Christmas - Celia Holman Lee

ON a fashion shoot for the RTÉ Today show, we travelled to Malahide in County Dublin. I hadn’t been to that side of Dublin for decades.

The shoot took place in the beautiful Grand Hotel which has sweeping views of Malahide. The models and I took a stroll around Malahide and we were really impressed with the quaint restaurants and fabulous boutiques.

The Marina alone was well worth the visit. We then headed back to the Grand Hotel to start filming for The Today Show.

The fashion looks were all about getting you dressed for right up to Christmas and beyond. We featured some fabulous looks from striped cowl neck blouses to a pair of faux leather jeggings with zip front pocket detail, to a very flattering Christmas red dress with frill detail. That dress was one of my favourites!

We also featured a tunic which features appliqué embellishment to the front and rushed detail on the cuff. Another good investment piece that I liked was the pair of palazzo trousers in soft stretch velour fabric, something I feel you would get so much wear from. Theme the trousers with a crisp white shirt for a gorgeous festive vibe.

All these looks are available on Oxendales.ie.