Limerick Fashion: Wearability is key to winter wardrobe

IN recent times if we are shopping, we are shopping with wearability in mind, especially when it comes to winter staples.

So if you’re shopping and out and about, I think faux leather is the big thing this season, even double leather. Knitwear is always in fashion year after year and for outdoor wear as well as indoor.

As you can see from the image, the poncho-style jumper can be styled in so many different ways. It seems to be all about separates and I think it’s going to be that way for a while. If we want home glamour then a nice lurex jumper or sequin top will work wonders with denim or leather pants.

All the pieces are from Oxendales.ie.

Up to Dublin

I was in Dublin recently for work and what a shock I got. I thought the streets of Limerick were a little quiet but Grafton Street and many others were lifeless.

I’m finding it a bit difficult at the moment to stay positive about everything, as a little bit of work comes in for the agency and then it’s cancelled soon after due to restrictions. But we are hanging in there and I’m very grateful to the fashion stores in the city and beyond for continuing to support one another.

I don’t want to dwell on the negatives of the current situation, so here are a few of the things I do w that keep me feeling positive.

I cannot emphasise how important it is to get out in the fresh air and walk. Not only does this benefit your physical health, but also your mental health which is just as important. I never thought I’d see myself gardening but I’m loving it at the moment. So stay positive all of you and check in with your loved ones.

Chat to you all next week , stay safe

-Celia xx