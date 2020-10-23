Department staff concerned over lack of social distancing at Limerick office

STAFF at the Department of Social Protection in Limerick have expressed concern over dozens of employees returning to the office, despite clear advice from the Government to work from home if possible.

In addition to the Government’s Level 3 guidelines that workers should operate from home if possible, Minister Simon Harris has advocated for the same, and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has even mooted the idea of workers having the legal right to work from home.

Ahead of the move to Level 5 restrictions, it is understood that more than 50 staff at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection were deployed to desk work at Dominick Street, with some raising concerns over safe social distancing.

Widely circulated return-to-work documents, seen by this reporter, show that the maximum that can be allowed on the ground floor of the building is 27 staff, and that all staff are two metres apart from each other.

The document does say that it is accepting requests for working-from-home applications, however, but that not everyone can be facilitated.

However, sources say that it has gone from more than 20 staff in the building to a total of 54. Around 10 of these staff are understood to be non-desk staff. The Leader was told that there is no ‘pod’ system and that staff “mingle freely” in the office.

It is understood that up to Wednesday, just over 10 staff were working from home, and that while guidance suggests there is two metres distancing “this is not the reality in the office”.

It is understood that some staff have also moved to another department office in Perry Court, which is close to Dominick Street. Sources say that there is a “concern” that staff “will get it and spread it to other staff” or members of the public coming to the offices on a daily basis as opening hours have increased.

It's unclear what measures have been introduced since the Level 5 restrictions took effect.

The Limerick Leader contacted the Department for a comment in relation to these concerns, asked why staff have moved from Dominick Street to Perry Court, and if the Department will allow employees to work from home if they want to.

A reply is awaited.