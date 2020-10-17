Limerick Property Watch: The secret is out on Whispering Trees home

Whispering Trees is a beautifully maintained, spacious and elegant detached property built in 1990 and situated on the sought after North Circular Road.

Rarely does a substantial elegant property of this calibre and location come to the market. Beautifully set on a large private site with front garden, large private south facing rear garden and patio area.

This substantial property offers excellent privacy, is not overlooked and boasts beautiful mature gardens and grounds. “Whispering Trees” is also located on a private, residential enclave of exclusive detached only homes. “Whispering Trees” has the largest plot on the street and is the only house with a double garage. The house oozes elegance with well-proportioned and appointed rooms. Superbly located within an easy stroll to Limerick City centre, it is also within easy walking distance to all local amenities, national and secondary schools.

Accommodation consists of an entrance hallway, 2 large reception rooms, large sunroom, kitchen/dining room, office/downstairs bedroom with ensuite, and a large utility and garage complete the ground floor accommodation. On the first floor there are 4 large double bedrooms and main bathroom, with the main bedroom having ensuite bathroom. GFCH , mains water & sewage. Carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings and appliances included.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Whispering Trees - 13 The Cloister's, Limerick city

Description: Five bedroom, detached house

Price: €770,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney – 087 263 3422