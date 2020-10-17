Limerick group recognised for improving language learning journey

A LIMERICK group which supports children from migrant families in their language learning journey are among the winners at the annual European Language Label (ELL) Awards.

The awards are managed by Léargas, the national agency for Erasmus+ in adult education, school education, vocational education and training services, and the youth sector.

The TEAL Project, an initiative at Mary Immaculate College Limerick, aims to support the children in schools by increasing teacher knowledge and confidence in the teaching of students whose first language is not English.

Project coordinator Fiodhna Gardiner said: “The European Language Label Award is a tremendous validation of the work with migrant students within the TEAL project, Limerick involving eight DEIS schools, in collaboration with Mary Immaculate College’s Curriculum Development Unit. I would like to particularly thank participating principals and Lead EAL teachers.”

The DEIS schools involved in the project were: Presentation Primary, St. Michael's Infant school, CBS Primary, CBS Post-Primary, Nano Nagle Post-Primary, St. John the Baptist Boys school, St John the Baptist Girls school and St. Mary's Primary School respectively.