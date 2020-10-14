Emergency funding secured for Limerick school's 'deficient windows'

"SIGNIFICANT funding" has been secured to replace old and drafty windows in Glenbrohane NS.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins said the current situation in the school is "completely unacceptable"

"This funding is urgently required for Glenbrohane NS. We can’t expect our children and teachers to learn and work in substandard conditions. The windows are very old and we are facing into winter.

"I am happy that following my representations that this funding has now been provided under the Emergency Works Scheme to replace the windows. The school can now proceed to carry out the works to replace the deficient windows," said Minister Collins.