Brave Limerick teen's life and home transformed on DIY SOS show on RTÉ

A LIMERICK plumber said it was "so special" to be involved in the DIY SOS TV show which will air on RTÉ One this Sunday, October 18 at 6.30pm.

Last February, the home of Sharon Mulcahy and her daughter Amy was totally transformed in nine days. Amy, aged 14, was involved in a rowing accident in February 2019, and was trapped underwater for a prolonged period of time.

To deal with her new life needs an army of tradespeople set to work on the house in Annacotty.

Rob O'Grady, the owner of Gaswork.ie, said he is a big fan of the TV show. He is pictured with Brendan Enright - the duo were the foremen on the plumbing side - and presenter Baz Ashmawy.

"So when I heard it was coming to Limerick, I applied for it. I went to my suppliers, and got them all involved.

"It was absolutely insane, the morning we started, I reckon there was over a hundred guys there. We were all designated areas, we were let loose and I'd say in about half an hour, the whole house was gutted!"

We don't want to give too much away ahead of the TV show but Rob said he was "speechless" at the turnaround.

"It's hard to put into words the amount of work that was done over the nine days. From electrics to plumbing to plastering, floors etc. It's actually hard to explain how quickly things happened," said Rob.

He said they couldn't have done it for a nicer family.

"They are an incredible family. Amy is an angel. She has had it tough over the last year or so. It was so special to do it, to be in a position to give back.

"It was emotional for everyone and it being shown on TV will be emotional now as well," said Rob, who added they were lucky that the job was done in February as it would have been a totally different story in March.

Tune into DIY SOS on RTÉ One at 6.30pm this Sunday