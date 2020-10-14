Limerick City and County Council shortlisted for national and international awards

Limerick City and County Council has been shortlisted for 10 Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards for 2020.

The awards, which are marking their 17 year in 2020, are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

They showcase best practice in local government and recognise the skills, hard work, innovation and enthusiasm within local government that can often go unrecognised.

The awards highlight the important work that is carried out by local authorities for the benefit of local communities.

Commenting on the nominations, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “It is wonderful and very encouraging to see that the dedicated work being carried out by the staff of Limerick City and County Council is being recognised by these awards. All the work done by the local authority is for the betterment of the citizens of Limerick, and this is demonstrated by the projects that have been shortlisted.”

Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council Dr Pat Daly added: “It is a fantastic sign of commitment from our staff and elected members, especially to be shortlisted in so many categories. Limerick City and County Council provides such a range of services to the people of Limerick and these awards, showcase the work local authorities do on a daily basis,”

The awards will be presented on an online ceremony in November.

Separately, Limerick City and County Council has been shortlisted, along with some of the world’s top cities, for three international awards, which celebrate outstanding place branding, destination marketing and investment promotion.

The ‘Atlantic Edge, European Embrace’ brand, which was launched earlier this year, has been nominated as a finalist in three categories in the City Nation Place annual awards – the global forum for place branding for towns and cities around the world.

Limerick is the only Irish entrant to make the shortlist.