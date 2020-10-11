Investigation into Limerick-based charity announced

THE Charities Regulator has announced that it is to investigate Limerick-based charity Bóthar.

Formed in Limerick 1989, the organisation has delivered thousands of animals to struggling families in countries across Africa, Asia, South America and Eastern Europe. Many Limerick dairy farmers have donated heifers to Bóthar over the last three decades.

A statement on Bóthar's website reads: "The board and executive of Bóthar can confirm that it has been notified by the Charities Regulator of its decision to appoint inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation."

It continues: "The commencement of an investigation is not a finding of any wrong-doing. The organisation will fully co-operate with the Regulator and its inspectors on this matter and awaits the finalisation of the report and its findings at the earliest opportunity."

According to the Irish Times, this is the seventh time that the regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate a charity. It is believed that the investigation relates to governance issues at Bóthar.

The Charities Regulator is the statutory body responsible for regulating charitable organisations in Ireland. It maintains a public register of charities and monitors their compliance with the Charities Act 2009, which sets out a charity's legal obligations for operating in Ireland.