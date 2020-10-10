Limerick's Louise Cooney uses her influence to promote Pieta's new mental health service

LIMERICK influencer Louise Cooney is using her huge online profile to encourage people to seek help if they are struggling to cope during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Louise, from Dooradoyle, who has 210,000 followers on Instagram has added her support to a new nationwide free video counselling service launched by Pieta.

The new service will be provided in addition to Pieta’s phone therapy and ‘in-person’ counselling service which the charity provides across 19 locations nationwide. The launch of the new service is timely as today, Saturday, October 10 is World Mental Health Day.

Louise who is an ambassador for Pieta which is Ireland’s leading suicide prevention charity, says there isn’t one person who isn’t feeling the knock-on effect of the pandemic in one form or another.

“I am delighted to support the launch of the new video therapy with Pieta. I know from my own lifestyle and that of my friends, there are times where online appointments with face-to-face video interaction are crucial – no matter what the service, but for Pieta to offer this really shows a commitment to reaching everyone nationwide who needs to talk,” she stated.

The new, free video counselling service consists of a session with a specialist therapist.

Free video counselling will be offered depending on the needs of the client and following discussions between the client and the Pieta clinical support team.

Visit www.pieta.ie for all centre contact details. Pieta provides 24/7 support – if you are suicidal, self-harming or bereaved you can contact Pieta 24/7 via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, you can also text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).

