President Higgins pays tribute to Limerick's Tom O’Donnell describing him as ‘an outstanding public representative’

THE president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, has paid tribute to veteran Limerick politician Tom O’Donnell describing him as “an outstanding public representative”.

The former TD, Member of European Parliament [MEP] and minister died peacefully at his residence in Ballysheedy West on Thursday. He was 94.

“It was with much sadness that I have learned of the death of Tom O’Donnell yesterday in Ballysheedy West, County Limerick,” said President Higgins in a statement issued this Friday night.

“Tom was an outstanding public representative who served his constituents as a TD and MEP for almost three decades and continued working for his community in a variety of voluntary roles after his retirement from politics.”

The president said Mr O’Donnell will be fondly remembered “particularly by his constituents in Limerick and Munster but also by the Gaeltacht Community whose cause he championed as Minister for the Gaeltacht under Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave.”

President Higgins said Mr O’Donnell provided “true leadership” in relation to the Gaeltacht, “immersing himself in the Irish language in order to be able to fully appreciate the community whose interests he was appointed to represent at the Cabinet table. During his ministry, the Gaeltacht saw dramatic improvements in infrastructure and employment levels”.

Tom O’Donnell married Helen O’Connor in 1984, a moment he described as the most important and happiest event in his life.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to Tom’s wife Helen, son Thomas and his wider family, friends and former colleagues,” concluded President Higgins.

The family tradition in politics is carried on by Mr O’Donnell’s nephew Deputy Kieran O’Donnell, son of the late Dr. Martin O’Donnell, who sadly died on Monday of this week.



