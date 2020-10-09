Public to enjoy virtual workshops and inspiring murals as part of Limerick Mental Health Week

LIMERICK Mental Health Week will host a series of workshops and showcase inspiring public murals as part of a reimagined virtual programme in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between Saturday, October 10 and next Friday, October 16, the 17th annual awareness week will provide a long list of events and workshops on building resistance, personal talks around recovery and hope, self care and mindful yoga, mediation and music.

It will also reveal two major murals by street artists EMIC and Jonathon Noonan, in collaboration with Draw Out Limerick.

While EMIC’s artwork has yet to be showcased, Mr Noonan’s fitting and colourful We Are All In This Together piece of work was revealed to social media this Friday evening.

The theme of this year’s awareness week, which marks World Mental Health Day this Saturday, is “mental health for all – greater investment – greater access. Everyone, everywhere”.

Another epic contribution from @jonathannoonan

Its great to see such outstanding homegrown talent. An absolute pleasure to work with too.



Delivered in partnership with @limerickmha for Mental Health Week



Photo credit: @wallycassidy pic.twitter.com/555zfdt7D8 — Draw Out - Urban Art (@DrawOut) October 9, 2020

The diverse programme aims to provide a valuable, beneficial and rewarding schedule of events while ensuring the wellbeing and safety of the participants and team.

The week will provide a forum to generate discussion, promote positive mental health, reduce stigma and help to bring mental health into everyday conversations. The week also promotes the wide range of supports and services which are available within the local community.

For more on the week-long list of events, visit the website here.