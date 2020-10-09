BREAKING: Five further deaths and 617 additional Covid-19 cases recorded in Ireland

THERE have been five further deaths associated with Covid-19 and 617 additional cases recorded in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That brings the death toll to 1,821, and the total confirmed cases to date to 40,703.

Of the cases notified today 123 are in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway and the remaining 274 cases are located across 21 counties, including Limerick. As of Wednesday, there have been 1,139 confirmed cases in Limerick.

Other details from the cases notified today;

310 are men / 307 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission



According to the latest data, there were 17 new cases In Limerick on Monday and 21 new cases on Tuesday. Wednesday’s and Thursday's figures are not available.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

“It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

“NPHET continues to monitor the situation however it is early, individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease.”