Limerick fashion: Knitwear is so popular right now - Celia Holman Lee

THE pandemic has changed our sense of style so much when it comes to dressing. We all seem to be pulling off laid back looks which have a very relaxed feel and wearability.

Recently I did a photoshoot with Oxendales.ie showcasing their take on this new style that seems to be working through all the stores and boutiques in the country. Separates are key to these looks.

With knitwear, the school cardigan is so popular. Another trend is the ribbed roll neck jumper featuring block colours, and bright warm tones mixed with neutrals. The way to wear print right now, especially in relation to blouses, is to look for a nice winter floral or a subtle pattern such as polka dot.

Or, if you prefer a more relaxed T-shirt type top, make sure it's bright and colourful, a motif on the front can do this for you.

Of course sneakers and denim jeans are having their moment. My advice to anyone buying a pair of denim jeans whether they are skinny or mom-fit is to look at the fabric in the denim and ensure they will shape and sculpt you or that the fabric is multidirectional.

The colour of denim is down to personal preference. I would recommend having one light and one dark pair if your budget stretches to it as the wearability is endless. Sneakers follow through from summer this year as a staple, particularly white or many other variations.

The variety in stores and online is huge at the moment, so again, it's personal preference. As winter progresses you can swap your sneakers for a pair of boots, and this season they are coming in hot. Whether ankle boots or knee highs are your style, they are all currently trending.

On another note, when in town these days, if the weather allows, I find myself strolling by the River Shannon. As most of you know I have lived here all my life but the view of the River Shannon never gets old. It's fantastic to see so many people getting out and about and being active.

In relation to my own well-being, I love my strolls around the city and to visit and support local businesses and of course stop for a warm cup of tea, especially on those cold days.

Chat to you all next week, Celia x