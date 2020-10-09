WATCH: Limerick pupil shows off piano skills with impromptu performance of Bohemian Rhapsody

MOZART once said music should charm the ear, even in situations of the greatest horror, to paraphrase.

The Viennese composer’s words couldn’t be any more fitting during these uncertain times, and one local teenager's piano prowess may be proving to be the ideal morning routine at a secondary school in Limerick city.

When Crescent College Comprehensive principal, Diarmuid Mullins was walking into another day of Covid-era education this Tuesday, he noticed a pleasant sound coming from the hallway.

Performing after 8am, long before students would generally arrive, was 5th year student Paddy McMahon.

What talent!!Morning music pic.twitter.com/3N6kqG8n3g — Crescent College Comprehensive SJ (@SjCrescent) October 7, 2020

Impromptu and spontaneous piano performances in the Dooradoyle school hall are nothing new, but Mr Mullins was drawn to the familiar melody of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

“When I come to work in the morning, sporadically there will be somebody playing the piano,” he said, describing his performance on Tuesday as “fantastic”.

“He would intermittently play before school starts in the morning,” adding that the student would play the keys “for pleasure”.

And while there were a handful of people walking by to appreciate it, Mr Mullins decided to capture the unique moment on his phone and show the whole Twittersphere.

As of Thursday night, there were more than 1,300 views on the video.

Around Christmas time, there are students who would play a few numbers to celebrate the festive season, he told the Leader.

“But it has been a little bit more frequent in the last number of weeks,” he said, adding: “It’s a great way to start the morning, you know?”