Louise Loves: Bressie podcast chats about minding your mental health!

Next week marks Mental Health Week in Limerick, now in its 17th year; Limerick Mental Health Week promotes positive mental health in Limerick and the surrounding areas through a series of public events for everyone - this year events have moved online @limerickmentalhealth.ie.

The week marks the yearly World Mental Health Day on October 10, run by the World Mental Health Federation and annually a night to Shine a light on the River Shannon in solidarity.

On Saturday’s show I chatted with the Blizzards front man and mental health advocate Bressie about the importance of minding your mental health.

We spoke about the incomprehensible difficulties of keeping your head in check during a global pandemic and the stress young people face at school and in social settings.

Regardless of your age, employment, relationship status life as we know it is more challenging than ever before - and we need to mind ourselves, physically and mentally.

Bressie’s podcast "Where is my Mind?’ Is a podcast about how we can navigate the manic, always-on, and head-melting world we live in! Never has this resource been more valuable. Bressie acknowledged that our lives are changing so quickly; it's hard to keep up especially when our whole lives seem to be online.

Social media can be a minefield. Bressie’s advice for young people was this:

“If I had to deal with what you are dealing with now when I was fifteen or sixteen, I don’t think I could have coped with it. Take it from somebody who has tried your happiness doesn’t come in achievement, it doesn’t come in setting goals – it comes from being content in yourself.

Stop judging yourself off the highlight's reels of other people's Instagram pages and understand that Instagram is branding, it’s a marketing platform - it’s not real life. It’s fabricated! Don’t judge your life of whats happening on social media; remember that is not real life!”

We are living through the most unprecedented times in the history of our lives, rest assured you are not alone in feeling anxious. We will get through this together. I am a firm believer in strength in unity. If you are feeling alone, please reach out and talk to someone.

The Samaritans have a 24hour free phone you can call on 116123. This too shall pass. <3

Listen to my full chat with Bressie on spinsouthwest.com now.

______________________________

Award win for Valerie Wheeler

Our small team at Spin South West are incredibly proud of Fully Charged Presenter and resident sports guru Valerie Wheeler.

On Friday last Valerie was awarded a gold IMRO radio award! This is like the Oscars of Radio – the highest accolade for the best in their field of radio expertise!

Last year Valerie launched her own Sports show on Spin South West - "Big Ball, Small Ball", championing our local South West GAA teams both male and female.

The show kept its finger on the pulse throughout a very busy GAA championship, with weekly match previews, analysis, and lives interviews with players.

Valerie worked extremely hard as a one-woman team, researching, reporting, and presenting the show herself. Taking home, the gold IMRO award for the best Sports Programme – was so richly deserved! We are so proud!

From all of us at Spin South West, Comhghairdeas mór ó chroí Valerie – you are some woman! X