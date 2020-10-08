Changes planned at busy Limerick road junction

A BUSY road junction in Limerick is set for a redesign under plans to develop the docklands area.

The junction of Atlas Avenue and Dock Road is expected to be altered to incorporate new cycle tracks and footpaths. The Dock Road’s junction with Courtbrack Avenue will be “upgraded and synchronised.”

The move will see Atlas Avenue become the main entrance to the Limerick Docks, which themselves are due to get a major upgrade under plans by the landowners, the Shannon Foynes Port company.

Currently, the main entrance to the dock is slightly further along the road inbound to the city centre.

A ‘part eight’ application is expected to be made in the coming week, with members of the public being invited to have their say on the proposals.

It will then be up to council members to decide whether to accept or reject the application.

Proposed redesign of the Atlas Avenue/Dock Road junction (Beside Courtbrack Avenue Junction or Supermacs)



This is part of works to redevelop the Limerick Docks by enhancing this access point to be become their main access allowing redevelopment of and by Bannatyne Mills. pic.twitter.com/McPW5Anm6j — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) October 6, 2020

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler, who represents the area, said the Dock Road/Courtbrack Avenue junction is “highly pressurised” at the moment.

“There a competing needs there, there’s a heavy traffic flow along the Dock Road, and also the issue with that junction is the turning point is quite poor for a large vehicles which are going to require access. So there’s going to need to be a widening of that junction for that turning point to happen. It will be the main access for heavy goods vehicles going in and out of the port,” he said.

While the main entrance will move to Atlas Avenue, the existing entrance will be used for the development of Bannatyne Mills, which it’s hoped will become commercial premises.

“It’s going to be a complex piece of work. I know there are already consultations with the Foynes Port Authority. The implications in terms of traffic flow are very significant,” Cllr Butler added.

The City West member expressed concern that the cycle lanes and pathways planned for the site appear to end very abruptly with no connection.

He said: “Any new design must incorporate cycle lanes and have them segregated. I don’t think they are with the current design. I think anybody who cycles along the Dock Road takes their lives into their hands. It;’s a major artery to the city, and not the most attractive place to cycle at the moment. I don’t think a couple of small cycle lanes will change that. If we are connecting Courtbrack Avenue, we need to create a cycle network and link it to the South Circular Road. This might be more appropriate to allow people working along the Dock Road to cycle to work.”