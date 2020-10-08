Our first days at school! Limerick Leader special supplement will lift your spirits

THIS week we are thrilled to be able to bring you our annual First Days of School supplement.

As with everything nowadays, Covid-19 did cast a doubt over the exercise but we got there in the end.

A total of 80 schools from the city and county, and some from just over the border, are featured.

Each year, we in the Leader love compiling all the photographs of the smiling boys and girls as they begin their first days on their educational journey.

You can’t help but smile back at their fresh faces with all their innocence and wonderment.

A very special thank you must go to the principals and staff at all the schools featured - they were extraordinarily supportive and the supplement would not have come to fruition without them.

Thank you also to the various businesses and individuals who supported the endeavour.

Finally, to the parents and guardians of the children, and indeed to the stars of the show, the children themselves, we hope you enjoy the supplement and store it away as a keepsake to be dusted off and admired with happy memories in the years to come.