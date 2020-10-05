BREAKING: Number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick double that of yesterday

THERE has been another significant increase in the number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency Team says an additional 49 cases of the disease have been reported this Monday.

Nationally, 518 new confirmed cases have been reported with no additional deaths.

Of the latest cases, 134 are in Dublin, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath. The remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

More than two thirds (68%) are under 45 years of age while 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 78 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Last night, 24 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick; 31 confirmed cases were reported on Saturday, 19 cases on Friday, six cases on Thursday and 12 last Wednesday.

Commenting on today's figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: "We have seen in recent days a significant and concerning deterioration in the epidemiological situation nationally. It is vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and very substantially suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months."

Dr Holohan, who met with the Government party leaders earlier, is appealing to people to abide by the public health guidelines.

"Do not become distracted from the core public health messages; wash hands regularly, keep your distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded environments, cut your social contacts down to minimum levels, know the symptoms and isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately if you experience them.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Our core priorities have to be protected. We must work together to keep our non-covid health services open, keep our children in education and protect the lives of the most vulnerable to this disease. Solidarity is now more important than ever as we work to once again suppress this virus in our communities.”

The Government is expected to approve the introduction of Level 3 restrictions in Limerick and across the country from midnight.