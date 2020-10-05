BREAKING: Level 3 restrictions set to be introduced in Limerick from midnight

Tighter restrictions are expected to be introduced in Limerick and across the country from midnight following a special meeting of the cabinet.

However, the Government looks set to reject the National Public Health Emergency Team's recommendation to place the entire country under Level 5 of its Living with Covid plan.

Instead, according to various reports, every county in Ireland will be moved to Level 3 with an increased emphasis on enforcement.

Earlier today, the three coalition party leaders - Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan met the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan for more than two hours.

The Cabinet will meet later and a formal announcement will be made following that meeting.

Under Level 3 of the Living with Covid plan, just visitors from only one other household (maximum of 6 people) will be allowed to visit private homes or gardens.

There should be no social gatherings in other settings and people should not travel outside of their county.

Organised outdoor gatherings are restricted to 15 people and indoor events (including conferences and gigs) are not permitted.

Up to 25 people can attend funerals and weddings while all other religious ceremonies are required to move online only.

While pubs, hotels and restaurants are allowed to remain open under Level 3, additional restrictions may be imposed similar to those which apply in Dublin.

While non-contact training can continue for sport at all levels, only elite-level matches are permitted to take place.

More details of the restrictions and the expected timeline will be confirmed later tonight.