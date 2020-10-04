Status yellow wind warning for Clare and Kerry

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Galway, Clare and Kerry but not for Limerick.

The weather forecaster predicts northwest winds strengthening on Sunday with mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 100km/h.

It is valid from noon this Sunday to 10pm tonight.

There is also a status yellow rainfall warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 20pm tonight. And a separate status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.