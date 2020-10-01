Tree planting initiative launched to make Limerick greener

A new initiative has been launched which it’s hoped will help Limerick to become greener.

University of Limerick Postgraduate Students’ Union in collaboration with Limerick City and County Council will today has turned the sod on a new tree planting.

To mark World Tree day, the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins planted a tree at Mayorstone Quarry.

The event marks the first step towards planting thousands of trees across Limerick city and county.

“We, as the UL PSU want to contribute towards the environment and the community, so we thought what better way than planting trees. Planting a tree is one of the easiest and most powerful things you can do to have a positive impact on the environment. These trees will not only reduce the carbon footprint in Limerick but also clean the air, prevent rainwater run-off and help Limerick combat global warming first-hand,” said Sanjana Shashikumar outgoing vice president of the UL Postgraduate Students’ Union

This initiative is one of many greening initiatives underway at present across Limerick including European Green Leaf, Urban Health and Greenspace as well as Horizon 2020 GoGreenroute.

Anne Goggin, senior executive engineer at the local authority said.

“Trees are the lungs of our land, the more trees, the better we can breathe. They also increase biodiversity of an area, support climate action and are a fantastic amenity in any community and we are delighted to work with UL PSU to make this happen”.

Limerick City and County Council will plant over 1,000 trees across the city and county over the next three years and invite organisations and businesses large and small to get involved.

For further information contact: psu@ul.ie