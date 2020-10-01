Limerick public urged to Make Way for those with disabilities or mobility issues

WHEELCHAIR users are having to deal with dog poo on their hands and their wheels because of the “selfishness of certain dog owners” who refuse to clean up after their dogs on Limerick streets.

This, among other pressing issues, was highlighted on the annual Make Way Day, an event that advocates for clearer and safer streets for those with disabilities or mobility issues, elderly, and parents with buggies.

The event was organised by the Disability Federation of Ireland on Friday, and called on the public to help them avoid obstructions, such as sandwich boards, parking on footpaths, wheelie bins being left out, or dog poo on the streets, forcing people onto the road to avoid such obstacles.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins said: “It is very important that those who are less able can travel along our footpaths unhindered and in a safe manner. Make Way Day is a great campaign to make people aware of their actions.

These actions, which are often done without even thinking, can have adverse consequences for others. I am appealing to homeowners and businesses to make sure the footpaths outside their houses or premises are obstacle free, and for motorists to park their vehicles on the road and not the footpath.”

“These small changes will have a huge positive impact for people in wheelchairs and parents with buggies for example.”