Irish Water investigating 'supply disruption' in Limerick

IRISH Water have launched an investigation into a disruption of services on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The inspection follows at least seven complaints were logged since 1am, in relation to a water outage in the Ballysimon and surrounding areas.

Irish Water crew are currently inspecting the issue, but the public have yet to be notified of the source of the problem.

#IWLimerick: We are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Ballysimon and surrounding areas in Co. Limerick. More Information to follow. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) September 27, 2020

It is not known, yet, the extent of the problem or how many premises in the wider area have been affected.

One local told Irish Water on social media that they were without water supply for 12 hours.

