Limerick Weather: Cold morning but expect a dry and warm afternoon

WHILE we will be waking up to near freezing temperatures, Sunday is expected to be generally dry and warm for most of the day, according to Met Eireann.

Morning temperatures are expected to dip to one degrees from 4am until 9am, when the mercury will rise 17 degrees in the early afternoon between 3pm and 4pm.

It won't be as clear as Saturday, and will be mainly overcast for the rest of the evening with temperatures dropping to a mild 13 degrees.

Across Munster, it will be mostly dry on Sunday with hazy sunshine. Cloud will steadily increase from the west through the late morning and afternoon bringing some drizzle to western counties by evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 Celsius, with a light southwest breeze, freshening on western coasts later.