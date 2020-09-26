Limerick Property Watch: Take a peek inside this Belfield Park home

Sherry FitzGerald are delighted to bring this very special home to the market. No 22 Belfield Park is beautifully presented with well-proportioned, extended accommodation decorated in neutral tones and with a very high standard of finish.

The property is a 'must see' from the attractive exterior through the bright tasteful interior to the private mature back garden. All of this is located within a small residential cul-de-sac, just off Limerick's Ennis Road, which is a short stroll over the bridge into the city with its vibrant centre and its wealth of amenities.

Also within walking distance from this conveniently located home you will find numerous primary and secondary schools, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and the increasingly popular Curragower pub and restaurant overlooking the River Shannon.

Upon entry you will find a bright airy hallway with feature flooring and a guest wc/shower room. To the left is a perfect home office or a possible ground floor bedroom. This then opens to a well extended living/dining room with dual aspect enjoying pleasant views over front and back gardens, finished with varnished floorboards and a newly fitted solid fuel stove and attractive fireplace.

The kitchen/ breakfast room can be accessed from this room or off the hallway. It has been well extended incorporating the converted garage and now offers a large space with flexible layout ideal for cooking/entertaining and family living.It has been well fitted with an excellent array of wall and floor units, good quality tiling and lighting. There is a door opening from the kitchen to the garden which allows easy access. This is a beautiful open plan space, the addition of Velux windows allows plenty of natural light to flow through.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms. All of these are a generous size and enjoy a sunny aspect. A well fitted modern bathroom with hot press completes the accommodation.

To the front there is excellent paved off street parking for two cars and to the rear there is a delightful private back garden with paved patio area.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 22 Belfield Park, Ennis Road, Limerick

Description: Three bedroom, semi-detached house

Price: €340,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: 061 418000

