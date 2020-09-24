UPDATE: Road reopens following collision in County Limerick
The road in County Limerick has reopened after the collision
A SECTION of road in County Limerick which had been closed following a collision this Thursday evening has reopened.
According to sources, a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision on the N21 on the Rathkeale side of Newcastle West after 6pm.
It is understood that no serious injuries were sustained by the driver of the motorcycle.
Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for a time causing traffic delays in the area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on