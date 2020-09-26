Limerick Fashion: New telly show is ready to raid your wardrobe - Celia Holman Lee

HOW delighted was I to get a call from Bláthnaid Treacy, one of the stars of RTÉ, to be part of a new series!

Wardrobe Raiders will appear as part of the RTÉ Today Show. It will see Bláthnaid going around the country to people’s homes offering us a sneak peek inside their wardrobes. And we get to hear them talking about their favourite items of clothing.

Of course I love nothing better than chatting about clothes so I certainly had plenty to talk to Bláthnaid about in relation to my own wardrobe.

I recalled the outfit I wore when I was grand marshall in the St Patrick’s Day parade as well as revealing some of my favourite evening wear, including pieces designed by my great friend John McNamara.

The Today Show returned to our screens on September 21 and you may have heard that they have a new presenter, the gorgeous Sinead Kennedy.

It is one of the most popular daytimes shows in the country and I was delighted again to be in Dublin at Clontarf Castle to film one of the fashion segments for Oxendales new A/W fashion collection. I hadn’t been to Clontarf Castle in years. I think the last time I was there was for a shoot with the late Richard Lewis.

Again, I bumped into Bláthnaid there as she is now also presenting the fashion segments for The Today Show. So there will be fashion, cookery, news and much much more, so make sure you tune in and enjoy.

Celia xx