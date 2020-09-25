Online fundraising appeal in Limerick as Irish Wheelchair Association cancels street collection

THE Limerick branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association is appealing for support after announcing the cancellation of its annual street collection to the Covid-19 crisis.

The charity has instead launched an online appeal called ‘Without You, We’re Stuck’ and is asking people to make a donation through its website www.iwa.ie.

The Irish Wheelchair Association’s annual collection, which normally takes place across the country, raises around €300,000 which is then used to fund the charity’s work with people with physical disabilities.

This is the first time in the collection’s 30-year history that it has been cancelled.

Our branches are groups of volunteers who come together to support IWA members locally through social events and outings, fundraising and transport. A big THANK YOU from all of us in IWA for your outstanding contributions!#NVW2020 pic.twitter.com/oI2GaXBU1i September 24, 2020

Majella Fegan from the Limerick branch of IWA said it was a difficult decision: “The loss of this critical income is concerning at a time when our local fundraising events have already had to stop. We estimate that we will have lost almost €1 million in fundraising income nationally by the end of the year. Without this support, our services and the people we support, will be stuck,” she said.

“We rely entirely on the generosity of the public to fund our wheelchair accessible buses, which are a lifeline for connecting people who cannot access public transport, to our services. Our children’s sports clubs, driving school and many other services are also supported through local fundraising efforts,” she added pointing out that this year mark the 60th anniversary of the association.

“While we have had to postpone many plans, our frontline workers throughout Limerick have redoubled their efforts to ensure that nobody we support has been left alone and isolated throughout the crisis. Our members in Limerick depend on our services, and as an organisation, we are working tirelessly to keep everyone we support connected to their communities,” said Majella.

The Irish Wheelchair Association is Ireland’s largest membership organisation for people with physical disabilities. It supports 4,000 people every week in every county of Ireland.

To support Irish Wheelchair Association’s ‘Without You, We’re Stuck’ appeal visit iwa.ie.