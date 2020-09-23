Limerick students to ‘Cook’ up support as marathon’s starting gun is fired

A GLOBAL pandemic is not going to stop students at Crescent College Comprehensive raising money for a local charity.

While the Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon is not happening physically this year due to Covid-19, thousands of people will take part in their own challenges remotely.

That includes Transition Year students in Dooradoyle, who will continue the 15-year tradition of raising money for St Gabriel’s Centre, which provides support to children with multiple physical disabilities.

This Wednesday morning, the starting gun will be fired in the school’s grounds, as 150 students run five kilometres over a one kilometre course!

Grainne Delaney, the school chaplain and TY co-ordinator said: “We've been doing the mini marathon for 15 years. This year instead of saying we couldn't do it, we said we would find a way so we could do it within the restrictions.”

Like in other secondary schools, students at the Crescent stay together in groups, or pods of 24 people.

That’s meant that unlike groups in the outside world running for charity in the event who are restricted to 15, more students will be allowed run together.

Several groups will set off at different intervals, Grainne explained.

“We have tried to create an event out of it without breaking the rules. For us, we are lucky in that anyone else who is doing the event is probably doing it in very small groups. But because we are a school, we are already there on the ground, we can allow students to gather. At the moment, you can only gather 15 people outside for an event. But because these students already exist in a group of 24 together, it is the equivalent of them doing their PE class,” she explained.

The event organisers, Eventmaster have donated the official finish line to allow students experience what it is like to complete the race, as they would normally do in normal times when it’s held in the University of Limerick.

“We are making a bit of fun out of it, because these Transition Year students are missing out on other things. We have all the tops and the race numbers, so it will look as official as it can. There has been a lot of generosity. We've had water bottles sponsored after local businesses heard we were doing it. We've had a lot of positivity around it,” Grainne added.

