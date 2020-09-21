'Very heavy' traffic as gardai investigate collision in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating a collision which is causing "ver heavy" traffic during rush hour in Limerick city.

According to AA Roadwatch, the incident occurred at the Dock Road, and the route is down to one lane near St Alphonsus Street as gardai deal with the collision.

"Traffic is very heavy on approach from both directions with outbound delays backing up over the Shannon Bridge and onto Condell Road."

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service was not called to the scene, and there are no reports of any injuries.