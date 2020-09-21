Tenth edition of Limerick Lifelong Learning festival set to go online

THE tenth annual Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival is going virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weeklong festival, between September 28 and October 4, is organised by the Learning Limerick Steering Group, which represents the main stakeholders involved in promoting learning across the City and County.

The theme for 2020 is ‘Celebrating and Building Learning Communities’.

An exciting programme of over 80 events is being provided through a combination of online interactive sessions, live broadcasts, webinars including panel discussions, and pre-recorded video events.

Activities range from dance art, health and science, to business and developing career options.

“With all the uncertainty caused surrounding Covid-19, I’m delighted to officially launch the 10th annual Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival. Learning and the love of learning is not confined to the young or a classroom. We can do it anywhere, as the lockdown over the past number of months has highlighted to us so clearly,” said Cllr Michael Collins, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick at the physical launch of the event.

“The festival provides a timely opportunity to reflect on the many contexts in which we are learning, as well as exploring new ways and opportunities for learning. Thus the festival theme this year ‘Celebrating and Building Learning Communities’. We are celebrating the resilience of our local communities,” he added.

This year’s festival, also celebrates Limerick as a UNESCO Learning City-Region. The Irish Network of UNESCO Learning Cities (Limerick, Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Derry Strabane) is hosting a collaborative Irish Learning Cities Day on Wednesday 30 September during the Limerick Festival week.

“We are delighted to be again showcasing Limerick as a superb UNESCO Learning Region for both educational and business development. This year, we are connecting through various digital formats with learners, right across our region and from our partner UNESCO Learning Cities globally,” said ​Eimear Brophy Chairperson of the Learning Limerick Steering Group.

“We are really enthusiastic about the new opportunities for sharing learning that this new format offers. We look forward to welcoming our existing learners and many of our new partners and communities of learners to our varied programme of events. There truly is something to appeal to everyone,” she added.

