Limerick Property Watch: Caherconlish home is a real one to consider

REA Dooley Group are delighted to introduce to the market this bright and spacious 4-bed detached property located in a much sought-after area of Caherconlish village.

Accommodation comprises of entrance hall, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, utility, WC, 4 bedrooms (1 ensuite) and bathroom.

The property is located within a short stroll of Caherconlish village offering local services and amenities including shops, pubs, credit union, post office, primary school, Millennium Centre and church.

The property has many defining features such as fitted kitchen with mobile kitchen island, double patio doors with sidelights leading to the rear of the property, sitting room features fireplace with marble surround and inset solid fuel stove, bay window, master bedroom has built in wardrobes with drawers and also an ensuite, west facing landscaped rear garden with side entrance, patio area, oil fired heating. uPVC d.g windows, brick paved driveway to front of property to mention but a few.

Features

* Built in 2007

* Great condition throughout

* Circa 152 sq m

* Sought after village location

* West facing rear garden

* Off street parking

AT A GLANCE

Location: 72 Ceol Na Habhann, Caherconlish

Description: Four bedroom, detached house

Price: €265,000

Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: 061 385852