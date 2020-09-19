Louise Loves: Adventures in West Cork - Louise Cantillon

We're enjoying a little Indian summer so what better time to head off on an autumn staycation! I spent last week exploring the very beautiful West Cork.

From fine dining to cliff-side hikes and sea swims, West Cork has everything to offer making it another perfect choice for a holiday at home.

With a jam-packed itinerary we packed up a campervan and hit the road to Kinsale last Saturday week. Admittedly, I was curious and a little worried about lasting the week in the tight confines of our 1989 vintáge accommodation, however I can now say that I’ve been converted!

An ideal alternative to hotels/ BnB’s and honestly the best fun! We drove over 700 kilometres of mountain and coastline on our trip; these were five of my favourite spots!

Scilly Walk in Kinsale

The Scilly Walk is a sign-posted pedestrian path along the sea that runs from Scilly (the area across the harbour from Kinsale) all the way to Summercove and Charles Fort.

Enjoy spectacular views of the harbour and the town and I would also recommend you schedule in a stop for fresh seafood and refreshments at The Bulman bar along the way.

Sunset in Baltimore

Slightly off the main tourist trail, Baltimore is the perfect spot to spend a night or two especially for lovers of fresh fish and a scenic hike! With no shortage of things to see and water-based activities you won’t have any trouble filling your day with adventure and working up an appetite. I recommend you book an outdoor table at Jacobs bar to end your day and watch the sunset over the harbour.

Boat trip to Garnish Island

Take the ferry from Glengarriff harbour to the stunning Garnish Island, stopping off for a look at “seal island’ home to a tame seal colony! The island is renowned for its stunning gardens, which are laid out in a series of walks. You will also spot a historic Martello tower, perfectly preserved!

Night-time Kayak at Union Hall

We set off from Reem Pier, Union Hall at 9pm and stayed on the water from dusk until darkness! The two-hour trip organised by Atlantic Sea Kayaking is a must do. From pirate tales and stunning views of Castletownshend to the jaw-dropping phenomenon of bioluminescent plankton, this is an experience to remember!

Sea swims at Barleycove beach!

A stunning sandy cove sheltered between the Mizen Head and Lyroe peninsulas. The blue flag beach has crystal-clear water – whatever the weather, a great to spot to visit and to blow off the cobwebs!

_______________________________

BT Young Scientist goes virtual!

Always a highlight on the academic calendar, BT Ireland has taken the decision to turn the Young Scientist Exhibition into a virtual spectacle for the first-time next January!

To ensure that students, their teachers, and guardians have time to adjust to their new learning environment the application deadline for project ideas has been extended to mid-day Thursday, October 1 2020!



Last Saturday on Spin South West, I chatted with the BTYSTE 2020 winners Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan about their experience winning the competition and the advice they would give to 2021 hopefuls.

Listen to our chat in full on spinsouthwest/podcasts.



More details and entry forms available now at btyoungscientist.com