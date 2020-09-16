Gleeson Concrete - providing top quality products to the highest standard

Established in 1958, Gleeson Concrete, Donohill, Co Tipperary has become one of the leading suppliers of concrete products in the North Munster Region, serving Tipperary, Limerick and North Cork.

Over the years Gleeson Concrete has proven its ability to cater for all types and sizes of projects and has established itself at the forefront of the agricultural building industry.

With modern production facilities at Donohill, Crogue and Golden, they are ideally located to service the needs of all customers.

At Gleeson Concrete all customers are valued and they believe there is no job too great or too small.

Gleeson Concrete have always strived to produce top quality products to the highest standards. This has been achieved through continuous investment and modernisation of the plant, equipment and facilities.

They have combined this with rigorous in-house testing by a Concrete Technician and also by using independent testing agencies where necessary to guarantee top quality products. All products comply with current Irish, British and European Standards.

Gleeson Concrete are fully committed to providing excellent service and technical support to all their customers. It is their policy to constantly endeavour to have sufficient stocks of all products to facilitate same day delivery, six days a week, with a large fleet of delivery vehicles with a combination of owner driver and company trucks for maximum efficiency.

The Double Readymix Batching Plant means that two trucks can be loaded simultaneously thus reducing delivery times.

In addition to this there is a high capacity block making facility manufacturing over 15 different types of blocks. The company also has significant aggregate reserves ensuring a long term commitment to customers.

Situated in the heart of Munster, less than 10Km from Tipperary Town, Gleeson Concrete is ideally located to serve the entire Munster and South Lenister Region.

Don't hesitate to drop into our main office in Donohill, Co. Tipperary, call us on (062) 76111 or email on gleesonconcrete@eircom.net