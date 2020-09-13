When a Sunday spin to Killaloe goes horribly wrong...

CLARE County Council have erected a "no parking" sign beside the pedestrian bridge in Killaloe.

Little did they think they may need a "no driving" sign as well. An eagle-eyed Limerick Leader reader sent us in this photo of a Sunday driver after taking a wrong turn.

A new bridge is planned to link Killaloe and Ballina but this certainly isn't it! It is not known if the motorist was able to reverse back or if it was a narrow bridge too far...