'Please limit your social contacts': 10 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick and one death in Ireland

THE ACTING chief medical officer of Ireland, Dr Ronan Glynn, has urged the public to limit their social contacts, as 10 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Limerick.

There have been 211 new cases and one new death nationwide, according to the latest daily figures.

There are now 30,571 confirmed cases and a total of 1,781 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, there have been 834 confirmed cases in Limerick.

Dr Glynn said this Friday: “While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing. This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”

Of the 211 new cases, 100 are men and 108 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age; 28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 42 cases have been identified as community transmission.

There is a large geographic spread among the new cases as well. There are 121 in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, seven in Westmeath, seven in Wicklow, six in Laois, six in Donegal, five in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.